May 14, 2025 9:26 AM 1 min read

Ford Issues Recall Of Over 270,000 Vehicles As Safety Concerns Mount

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Ford Motor Co. F recalls nearly 274,000 SUVs in the U.S. due to a brake line defect.

The recall affects certain Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator models built between 2022 and 2024.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, front brake lines in some vehicles may have been bent during assembly. This could cause them to contact the engine air cleaner outlet pipe and increase the crash risk.

Of the 273,789 affected vehicles, about 223,315 are Expeditions and 50,474 are Navigators. Ford traced the issue to its Kentucky Truck Plant, where a revised radiator hose stowage procedure was introduced in November 2024.

Related: Ford Hikes Prices Of Select Mexico-Produced Vehicles Amid Auto Tariff Uncertainty

As of April, Ford received 45 warranty claims, two field reports, and two customer service complaints related to the issue. No one reported accidents or injuries thus far. The company’s Field Review Committee approved the recall on May 2, 2025.

Ford will notify owners by mail and instruct them to bring their vehicles to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to inspect the front brake line.

Related ETFs: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF IYK.

Price Action: F shares are trading lower by 0.28% at $10.57 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

F Logo
FFord Motor Co
$10.56-0.38%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
33.06
Growth
44.15
Quality
70.48
Value
88.04
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DRIV Logo
DRIVGlobal X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF
$22.730.13%
GM Logo
GMGeneral Motors Co
$50.500.08%
IYK Logo
IYKiShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF
$69.360.93%
STLA Logo
STLAStellantis NV
$10.87-0.82%
Got Questions? Ask
Which automakers may face similar recalls?
How will this impact Ford's stock price short-term?
What suppliers could be affected by Ford's recall?
Which vehicle safety technology companies might benefit?
How might this affect recall management software vendors?
Are there investments in auto safety innovations?
Which ETFs could be impacted by Ford's recall?
How might this affect consumer confidence in Ford?
Could this lead to increased regulatory scrutiny of automakers?
What potential legal liabilities could arise for Ford?
Powered By

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTop Storiesauto manufacturersBriefsDetroit Auto Makersmobility
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved