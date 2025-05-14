Ford Issues Recall Of Over 270,000 Vehicles As Safety Concerns Mount

Ford Motor Co. F recalls nearly 274,000 SUVs in the U.S. due to a brake line defect.

The recall affects certain Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator models built between 2022 and 2024.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, front brake lines in some vehicles may have been bent during assembly. This could cause them to contact the engine air cleaner outlet pipe and increase the crash risk.

Of the 273,789 affected vehicles, about 223,315 are Expeditions and 50,474 are Navigators. Ford traced the issue to its Kentucky Truck Plant, where a revised radiator hose stowage procedure was introduced in November 2024.

Related: Ford Hikes Prices Of Select Mexico-Produced Vehicles Amid Auto Tariff Uncertainty

As of April, Ford received 45 warranty claims, two field reports, and two customer service complaints related to the issue. No one reported accidents or injuries thus far. The company’s Field Review Committee approved the recall on May 2, 2025.

Ford will notify owners by mail and instruct them to bring their vehicles to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to inspect the front brake line.

Related ETFs: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF IYK.

Price Action: F shares are trading lower by 0.28% at $10.57 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock