Stratasys Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, CEO Eyes $120 Million Investment To Drive Future Growth

Zinger Key Points
- Stratasys Q4 revenue fell 3.8% to $150.4M but beat estimates, with adjusted EPS of $0.12 surpassing expectations.
- Stratasys expects FY25 revenue of $570M-$585M and plans to close a $120M investment to support future growth.
- Get 5 stock picks identified before their biggest breakouts, identified by the same system that spotted Insmed, Sprouts, and Uber before their 20%+ gains.
Stratasys SSYS stock price declined after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 revenue of $150.359 million, down 3.8% year-on-year, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $149.597 million.
The adjusted gross margin expanded to 49.6% from 48.8% a year ago.
Adjusted EPS of 12 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 11 cents.
Also Read: Chip Equipment Maker ASML Faces Uncertainty As US Sanctions On China Impact Demand
The company’s adjusted operating income was $9.4 million for the period, compared to $2 million in the same period the previous year.
Adjusted net income was $8.5 million for the period, up from $1.6 million in the same period the previous year.
Adjusted EBITDA reached $14.5 million from $7.7 million the prior year.
The company generated $7.4 million in cash for its operating activities during the period, compared to $7.7 million in cash used in operations a year ago.
Stratasys held cash and equivalents of $150.7 million.
FY25 Outlook: Stratasys expects revenue of $570 million-$585 million against an analyst consensus of $582.61 million.
The company expects an adjusted EPS outlook of $0.28-$0.35 compared to analyst estimate of 35 cents.
It expects an adjusted EBITDA of $44 million-$50 million and an adjusted operating margin of 7.8%-8.5%.
CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif expects to close the $120 million investment from Fortissimo Capital, which will further bolster the company’s already robust position and help drive future growth.
Price Action: SSYS stock is down 3.39% at $10.25 premarket at the last check on Wednesday.
Also Read:
Image via Stratasys
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.