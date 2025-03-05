Stratasys Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, CEO Eyes $120 Million Investment To Drive Future Growth

Stratasys SSYS stock price declined after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 revenue of $150.359 million, down 3.8% year-on-year, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $149.597 million.

The adjusted gross margin expanded to 49.6% from 48.8% a year ago.

Adjusted EPS of 12 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 11 cents.

Also Read: Chip Equipment Maker ASML Faces Uncertainty As US Sanctions On China Impact Demand

The company’s adjusted operating income was $9.4 million for the period, compared to $2 million in the same period the previous year.

Adjusted net income was $8.5 million for the period, up from $1.6 million in the same period the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $14.5 million from $7.7 million the prior year.

The company generated $7.4 million in cash for its operating activities during the period, compared to $7.7 million in cash used in operations a year ago.

Stratasys held cash and equivalents of $150.7 million.

FY25 Outlook: Stratasys expects revenue of $570 million-$585 million against an analyst consensus of $582.61 million.

The company expects an adjusted EPS outlook of $0.28-$0.35 compared to analyst estimate of 35 cents.

It expects an adjusted EBITDA of $44 million-$50 million and an adjusted operating margin of 7.8%-8.5%.

CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif expects to close the $120 million investment from Fortissimo Capital, which will further bolster the company’s already robust position and help drive future growth.

Price Action: SSYS stock is down 3.39% at $10.25 premarket at the last check on Wednesday.

Also Read:

Image via Stratasys