Sumitomo Corp is a Japanese conglomerate that operates various business units: metal products; transportation and construction systems; environment and infrastructure; media, ICT, and lifestyle-related goods and services; and mineral resources, energy, chemical, and electronics. The businesses develop, manufacture, distribute, and service steel sheets, steel tubular products, nonferrous metal products, ship and aerospace equipment, railway cars, automobiles, construction equipment, lifestyle and food retail goods, materials and supplies, mineral resources, energy, electronics, and life sciences. The group also offers services in infrastructure projects, real estate construction, and general construction and development projects.

Analyst Ratings

Sumitomo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sumitomo (SSUMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sumitomo (OTCPK: SSUMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sumitomo's (SSUMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sumitomo.

Q

What is the target price for Sumitomo (SSUMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sumitomo

Q

Current Stock Price for Sumitomo (SSUMF)?

A

The stock price for Sumitomo (OTCPK: SSUMF) is $15.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:49:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sumitomo (SSUMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sumitomo.

Q

When is Sumitomo (OTCPK:SSUMF) reporting earnings?

A

Sumitomo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sumitomo (SSUMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sumitomo.

Q

What sector and industry does Sumitomo (SSUMF) operate in?

A

Sumitomo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.