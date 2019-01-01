QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/25.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.29 - 0.58
Mkt Cap
51.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
89.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SRG Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company with activities in Africa. The company operates in one reportable business segment; being the Exploration and Evaluation of Mineral Properties. It has one project currently under evaluation which is named Lola Graphite.

Analyst Ratings

SRG Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SRG Mining (SRGMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SRG Mining (OTCPK: SRGMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SRG Mining's (SRGMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SRG Mining.

Q

What is the target price for SRG Mining (SRGMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SRG Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for SRG Mining (SRGMF)?

A

The stock price for SRG Mining (OTCPK: SRGMF) is $0.5751 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 17:41:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SRG Mining (SRGMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SRG Mining.

Q

When is SRG Mining (OTCPK:SRGMF) reporting earnings?

A

SRG Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SRG Mining (SRGMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SRG Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does SRG Mining (SRGMF) operate in?

A

SRG Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.