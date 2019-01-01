QQQ
Range
15.84 - 15.84
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/2.3K
Div / Yield
0.78/4.93%
52 Wk
10.83 - 16.98
Mkt Cap
13.5B
Payout Ratio
35.15
Open
15.84
P/E
12.27
EPS
10.36
Shares
849.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
The Siam Commercial Bank PCL is a full-service Thai bank, and its principal shareholder is the Thai Crown Property Bureau followed by a fund operating under the Thai Ministry of Finance. The bank provides a range of financial services such as customer deposits, home loans, personal credit, car hire purchases, ATM and debit transactions, currency exchanges and overseas remittances as well as corporate banking, insurance, asset management, and securities trading. The bank's long-term strategy focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises, financial planning, customer service, and digitalization and analytics. Nearly half of its loan portfolio is in retail loans, most of which are housing loans. A plurality of its corporate loans is in the manufacturing and commercial industry.

Analyst Ratings

Siam Commercial Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Siam Commercial Bank (SMUUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Siam Commercial Bank (OTCPK: SMUUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Siam Commercial Bank's (SMUUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Siam Commercial Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Siam Commercial Bank (SMUUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Siam Commercial Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Siam Commercial Bank (SMUUY)?

A

The stock price for Siam Commercial Bank (OTCPK: SMUUY) is $15.84 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:42:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Siam Commercial Bank (SMUUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 9, 2012 to stockholders of record on September 7, 2012.

Q

When is Siam Commercial Bank (OTCPK:SMUUY) reporting earnings?

A

Siam Commercial Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Siam Commercial Bank (SMUUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Siam Commercial Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Siam Commercial Bank (SMUUY) operate in?

A

Siam Commercial Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.