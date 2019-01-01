The Siam Commercial Bank PCL is a full-service Thai bank, and its principal shareholder is the Thai Crown Property Bureau followed by a fund operating under the Thai Ministry of Finance. The bank provides a range of financial services such as customer deposits, home loans, personal credit, car hire purchases, ATM and debit transactions, currency exchanges and overseas remittances as well as corporate banking, insurance, asset management, and securities trading. The bank's long-term strategy focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises, financial planning, customer service, and digitalization and analytics. Nearly half of its loan portfolio is in retail loans, most of which are housing loans. A plurality of its corporate loans is in the manufacturing and commercial industry.