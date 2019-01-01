QQQ
Range
1.22 - 1.33
Vol / Avg.
661.7K/439.5K
Div / Yield
0.03/2.33%
52 Wk
1.13 - 3.92
Mkt Cap
209.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.29
P/E
16.13
EPS
-0.03
Shares
163.4M
Outstanding
Sierra Metals Inc is a precious and base metals producer in Peru and Mexico. The company acquires, explores, extracts, and produces mineral concentrates consisting of silver, copper, lead, zinc and gold. Sierra has interests in the Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and the Bolivar and Cusi Mines, Mexico. The majority of the revenue comes from selling the mineral concentrates to its customers in Peru.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.270
REV43.490M

Analyst Ratings

Sierra Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sierra Metals (SMTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sierra Metals (AMEX: SMTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sierra Metals's (SMTS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sierra Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Sierra Metals (SMTS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sierra Metals (AMEX: SMTS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting SMTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 173.44% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sierra Metals (SMTS)?

A

The stock price for Sierra Metals (AMEX: SMTS) is $1.28 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sierra Metals (SMTS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sierra Metals.

Q

When is Sierra Metals (AMEX:SMTS) reporting earnings?

A

Sierra Metals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Sierra Metals (SMTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sierra Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Sierra Metals (SMTS) operate in?

A

Sierra Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.