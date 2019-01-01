QQQ
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is roughly tied with Mizuho Financial Group for the status of Japan's second-largest bank after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. As of March 2021, its market share of domestic loans was 7.0%, compared with 8.5% for MUFG. It has a larger consumer finance business than the other two megabanks, owning 100% of the Promise business and SMBC Card. It also controls one of Japan's largest leasing companies and SMBC Aviation Capital, one of the top five aircraft lessors globally. In securities, its SMBC Nikko unit is Japan's third-largest retail broker, although SMFG has lagged somewhat in institutional securities business and asset management, areas that it is working on strengthening.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (SMFNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (OTCPK: SMFNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sumitomo Mitsui Financial's (SMFNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (SMFNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (SMFNF)?

A

The stock price for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (OTCPK: SMFNF) is $35.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:42:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (SMFNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial.

Q

When is Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (OTCPK:SMFNF) reporting earnings?

A

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (SMFNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (SMFNF) operate in?

A

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.