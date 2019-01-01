QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.06 - 10.31
Vol / Avg.
4.7K/6.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.17 - 13.41
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.26
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
108.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Solaris Resources Inc is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60% interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Solaris Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Solaris Resources (SLSSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Solaris Resources (OTCQB: SLSSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Solaris Resources's (SLSSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Solaris Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Solaris Resources (SLSSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Solaris Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Solaris Resources (SLSSF)?

A

The stock price for Solaris Resources (OTCQB: SLSSF) is $10.31007 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:31:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Solaris Resources (SLSSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Solaris Resources.

Q

When is Solaris Resources (OTCQB:SLSSF) reporting earnings?

A

Solaris Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Solaris Resources (SLSSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Solaris Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Solaris Resources (SLSSF) operate in?

A

Solaris Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.