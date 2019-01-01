Skinvisible Inc is a pharmaceutical research and development company that has developed and patented an innovative polymer delivery system, Invisicare and formulated over forty topical skin products, which it out-license globally. Invisicare is a patented polymer delivery system that enhances the delivery of active ingredients for topically applied skin care products. Its patented technology has a unique formula and process for combining active ingredients with a delivery system that extends the duration of time the product remains on the skin and active.