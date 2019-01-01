Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML) was reported by B of A Securities on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SGML to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML) was provided by B of A Securities, and Sigma Lithium initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sigma Lithium, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sigma Lithium was filed on January 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sigma Lithium (SGML) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Sigma Lithium (SGML) is trading at is $16.56, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
