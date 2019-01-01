Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$216.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$216.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Signify Health using advanced sorting and filters.
Signify Health Questions & Answers
When is Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) reporting earnings?
Signify Health (SGFY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.03.
What were Signify Health’s (NYSE:SGFY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $193.5M, which beat the estimate of $159.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.