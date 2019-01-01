Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.700
Quarterly Revenue
$219.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$219.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Shift Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.
Shift Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) reporting earnings?
Shift Technologies (SFT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.64, which missed the estimate of $-0.22.
What were Shift Technologies’s (NASDAQ:SFT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $59.9M, which beat the estimate of $58.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.