Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 10
EPS
$2.140
Quarterly Revenue
$445.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$445.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Seneca Foods using advanced sorting and filters.
Seneca Foods Questions & Answers
When is Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) reporting earnings?
Seneca Foods (SENEB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 10, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Seneca Foods’s (NASDAQ:SENEB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $280.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.