Sodexo is one of the largest food-service companies globally, operating in more than 80 countries with annual sales of over EUR 21 billion. Sodexo's model stems from operating on-premise catering facilities, rather than centralised industrial kitchens. While food services remains the largest business segment (52% of revenue in 2021), the company has actively pursued a strategy of diversifying its business activities into other areas, such as facilities-management services, which now represents 44% of group revenue.