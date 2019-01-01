Sodexo (OTC:SDXOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Sodexo using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Sodexo Questions & Answers
When is Sodexo (OTCPK:SDXOF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Sodexo
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sodexo (OTCPK:SDXOF)?
There are no earnings for Sodexo
What were Sodexo’s (OTCPK:SDXOF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Sodexo
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.