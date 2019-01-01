Soundwill Holdings Ltd is engaged in the real estate business. The investment properties held by the Group include commercial, office, and residential buildings, as well as advertising spaces. Most of them are in prime commercial spots, such as Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui. The group focuses on the development of medium to high end commercial and residential complexes. Soundwill's revenue is principally derived from Hong Kong. Soundwill has three segments that are Property development; Property leasing and Building management and other services. The company operates in Hong Kong and China, out of which the majority of the revenue comes from Hong Kong.