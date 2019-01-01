QQQ
Soundwill Holdings Ltd is engaged in the real estate business. The investment properties held by the Group include commercial, office, and residential buildings, as well as advertising spaces. Most of them are in prime commercial spots, such as Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui. The group focuses on the development of medium to high end commercial and residential complexes. Soundwill's revenue is principally derived from Hong Kong. Soundwill has three segments that are Property development; Property leasing and Building management and other services. The company operates in Hong Kong and China, out of which the majority of the revenue comes from Hong Kong.

Soundwill Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Soundwill Holdings (SDWHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Soundwill Holdings (OTCPK: SDWHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Soundwill Holdings's (SDWHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Soundwill Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Soundwill Holdings (SDWHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Soundwill Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Soundwill Holdings (SDWHF)?

A

The stock price for Soundwill Holdings (OTCPK: SDWHF) is $0.845 last updated Thu Apr 09 2020 17:52:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Soundwill Holdings (SDWHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Soundwill Holdings.

Q

When is Soundwill Holdings (OTCPK:SDWHF) reporting earnings?

A

Soundwill Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Soundwill Holdings (SDWHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Soundwill Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Soundwill Holdings (SDWHF) operate in?

A

Soundwill Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.