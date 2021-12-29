Sandvik Acquires Michigan-Based Dimensional Control Systems For Undisclosed Sum
- Sandvik AB (OTC: SDVKY) has acquired Troy, Michigan-based Dimensional Control Systems (DCS), a dimensional quality management software and on-site engineering services provider. Deal terms remain undisclosed.
- DCS's offerings complement Sandvik's existing portfolio within metrology and will be reported in the Industrial Metrology division, within the business area Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.
- In 2020, DCS had 70 employees, ~SEK 92 million ($10 million) revenues, and an EBITA margin neutral to Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.
- DCS has more than 400 software customers in automotive, aerospace, high-tech electronics, medical devices, and industrial machinery manufacturing - with 10,000 licenses in total.
- Sandvik expects the deal to have a neutral impact on its EPS initially.
- Sandvik held cash and cash equivalents of SEK 10.41 billion as of September 30, 2021.
- In a separate press release, Sandvik stated that Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions had secured a contract in the EMEA region valued at around SEK 1 billion to supply tunnelling equipment, road headers, and underground drill rigs.
- The company booked the order in 4Q21 and has scheduled the delivery from 4Q22 until 1Q24.
- Price Action: SDVKY shares are trading higher by 0.18% at $28.24 on the last check Wednesday.
