 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sandvik Acquires Michigan-Based Dimensional Control Systems For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 1:44pm   Comments
Share:
Sandvik Acquires Michigan-Based Dimensional Control Systems For Undisclosed Sum
  • Sandvik AB (OTC: SDVKYhas acquired Troy, Michigan-based Dimensional Control Systems (DCS), a dimensional quality management software and on-site engineering services provider. Deal terms remain undisclosed.
  • DCS's offerings complement Sandvik's existing portfolio within metrology and will be reported in the Industrial Metrology division, within the business area Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.
  • In 2020, DCS had 70 employees, ~SEK 92 million ($10 million) revenues, and an EBITA margin neutral to Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.
  • DCS has more than 400 software customers in automotive, aerospace, high-tech electronics, medical devices, and industrial machinery manufacturing - with 10,000 licenses in total.
  • Sandvik expects the deal to have a neutral impact on its EPS initially.
  • Sandvik held cash and cash equivalents of SEK 10.41 billion as of September 30, 2021.
  • In a separate press release, Sandvik stated that Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions had secured a contract in the EMEA region valued at around SEK 1 billion to supply tunnelling equipment, road headers, and underground drill rigs.
  • The company booked the order in 4Q21 and has scheduled the delivery from 4Q22 until 1Q24.
  • Price Action: SDVKY shares are trading higher by 0.18% at $28.24 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SDVKY + SDVKF)

Sandvik Updates On M&A Costs For Q4
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com