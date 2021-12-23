Sandvik Updates On M&A Costs For Q4
- Sandvik AB (OTC: SDVKF) stated it had increased the pace of acquisitions in 2021, resulting in 13 closed or signed acquisitions.
- The company expects transaction costs for Q4 of around SEK 180 million related to the acquisitions and an increased level of amortization of surplus values (PPA) of ~ SEK 260 million.
- Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions will report around SEK 105 million transaction costs. As announced earlier, transaction costs for Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions of SEK 50 million are mainly related to the signed acquisition of Deswik.
- Out of the total acquisitions so far this year, seven are within Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, three in Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, one in Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions, and two in Sandvik Materials Technology.
- Price Action: SDVKY shares closed higher by 1.75% at $26.75 on Wednesday.
