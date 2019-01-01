Sandvik (OTC:SDVKY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Sandvik (OTC:SDVKY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sandvik missed estimated earnings by 9.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $83.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sandvik's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.28 0.31 0.27 EPS Actual 0.34 0.35 0.32 0.29 Revenue Estimate 3.10B 2.64B 2.67B 2.62B Revenue Actual 3.29B 2.87B 2.79B 2.59B

