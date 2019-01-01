Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.660
Quarterly Revenue
$28.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$28.7M
Earnings History
Stronghold Digital Mining Questions & Answers
When is Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) reporting earnings?
Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.72, which missed the estimate of $-0.17.
What were Stronghold Digital Mining’s (NASDAQ:SDIG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6M, which beat the estimate of $4.7M.
