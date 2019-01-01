ñol

Global Internet of People
(NASDAQ:SDH)
1.9997
00
Last update: 3:21PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.05 - 4.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding11.4M / 24.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 104.3K
Mkt Cap49M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.88
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float11.4M

Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Global Internet of People reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 2

EPS

$-0.360

Quarterly Revenue

$7.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Global Internet of People using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Global Internet of People Questions & Answers

Q
When is Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) reporting earnings?
A

Global Internet of People (SDH) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH)?
A

Global Internet of People (SDH) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 30, 2021 for FY and the Actual EPS was $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Global Internet of People’s (NASDAQ:SDH) revenues?
A

Global Internet of People (SDH) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 30, 2021 for FY and the Actual Revenue was $23.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

