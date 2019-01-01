Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Global Internet of People using advanced sorting and filters.
Global Internet of People Questions & Answers
Global Internet of People (SDH) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for FY.
Global Internet of People (SDH) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 30, 2021 for FY and the Actual EPS was $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
Global Internet of People (SDH) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 30, 2021 for FY and the Actual Revenue was $23.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.