Range
1.18 - 1.3
Vol / Avg.
19.3K/24.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.07 - 5.55
Mkt Cap
32.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.2
P/E
3.76
Shares
24.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 4:29AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 3:15PM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Apr 15, 2021, 7:35AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Global Internet of People Inc is a consulting company engaged in providing enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises through its knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform. The company operates its platform both online, via its mobile application Shidonghui App, and offline, through local offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hangzhou. It generates maximum revenue from Enterprise services.

Earnings

FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
H1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.060
REV5.442B

Analyst Ratings

Global Internet of People Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Global Internet of People (SDH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Internet of People (NASDAQ: SDH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Global Internet of People's (SDH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Global Internet of People (SDH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Internet of People

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Internet of People (SDH)?

A

The stock price for Global Internet of People (NASDAQ: SDH) is $1.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Internet of People (SDH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Internet of People.

Q

When is Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) reporting earnings?

A

Global Internet of People’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Global Internet of People (SDH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Internet of People.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Internet of People (SDH) operate in?

A

Global Internet of People is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.