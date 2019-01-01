Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Schrodinger beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.52.

Revenue was up $16.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 19.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Schrodinger's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.39 -0.43 -0.33 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.43 -0.49 -0.49 0 Revenue Estimate 36.80M 31.58M 29.88M 29.23M Revenue Actual 46.17M 29.85M 29.78M 32.13M

