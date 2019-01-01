Santa Cruz County Bank is a community bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and lending solutions for businesses and individuals in Santa Cruz County. It has full-service offices located in Aptos, Capitola, Santa Cruz, Cupertino, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville counties. Its products and services include Checking and Savings accounts, Mobile banking, Business checking, and savings accounts, Merchant credit card services, etc. The bank also operates self-serve ATM and Night depositories.