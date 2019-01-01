QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
49.74 - 49.74
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.5/1.01%
52 Wk
41.36 - 51.99
Mkt Cap
212.2M
Payout Ratio
7.97
Open
49.74
P/E
10.27
EPS
1.29
Shares
4.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Santa Cruz County Bank is a community bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and lending solutions for businesses and individuals in Santa Cruz County. It has full-service offices located in Aptos, Capitola, Santa Cruz, Cupertino, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville counties. Its products and services include Checking and Savings accounts, Mobile banking, Business checking, and savings accounts, Merchant credit card services, etc. The bank also operates self-serve ATM and Night depositories.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Santa Cruz County Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Santa Cruz County Bank (SCZC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCQX: SCZC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Santa Cruz County Bank's (SCZC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Santa Cruz County Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Santa Cruz County Bank (SCZC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Santa Cruz County Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Santa Cruz County Bank (SCZC)?

A

The stock price for Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCQX: SCZC) is $49.74 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Santa Cruz County Bank (SCZC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022.

Q

When is Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCQX:SCZC) reporting earnings?

A

Santa Cruz County Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Santa Cruz County Bank (SCZC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Santa Cruz County Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Santa Cruz County Bank (SCZC) operate in?

A

Santa Cruz County Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.