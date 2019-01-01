The L S Starrett Co is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial, professional and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and others. Its products are used in different industries such as metalworking, automotive, aviation, marine, farm, and others. The operating segments of the company are North American Operations and International Operations, of which main revenue is derived from the North American Operations segment.