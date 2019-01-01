QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
The L S Starrett Co is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial, professional and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and others. Its products are used in different industries such as metalworking, automotive, aviation, marine, farm, and others. The operating segments of the company are North American Operations and International Operations, of which main revenue is derived from the North American Operations segment.

L S Starrett Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy L S Starrett (SCXLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of L S Starrett (OTCPK: SCXLB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are L S Starrett's (SCXLB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for L S Starrett.

Q

What is the target price for L S Starrett (SCXLB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for L S Starrett

Q

Current Stock Price for L S Starrett (SCXLB)?

A

The stock price for L S Starrett (OTCPK: SCXLB) is $9.15 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 16:42:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does L S Starrett (SCXLB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2012.

Q

When is L S Starrett (OTCPK:SCXLB) reporting earnings?

A

L S Starrett does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is L S Starrett (SCXLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for L S Starrett.

Q

What sector and industry does L S Starrett (SCXLB) operate in?

A

L S Starrett is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.