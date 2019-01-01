Siam Cement PCL is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a variety of building materials, chemicals, and packaging products. The company organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The chemicals segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells olefins and polyolefins. The cement-building materials segment sells cement, ready-mix concrete, roof tiles, ceramic tiles, and sanitary products. The packaging segment sells pulp, printing and writing paper, and corrugated paper used for packaging. The other segment sells automotive parts and steel. The majority of revenue comes from Thailand.