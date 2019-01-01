Monitronics International (OTC:SCTY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Monitronics International
The latest price target for Monitronics International (OTCEM: SCTY) was reported by Axiom Capital on November 16, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SCTY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Monitronics International (OTCEM: SCTY) was provided by Axiom Capital, and Monitronics International downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Monitronics International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Monitronics International was filed on November 16, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 16, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Monitronics International (SCTY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Monitronics International (SCTY) is trading at is $0.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
