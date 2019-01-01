Securitas (OTC:SCTBY), Dividends

Securitas issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Securitas generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Securitas.
There are no upcoming dividends for Securitas.
The next dividend for Securitas (SCTBY) will be on May 8, 2012 and will be $0.28
There are no upcoming dividends for Securitas.
Browse dividends on all stocks.