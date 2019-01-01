QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.48/4.07%
52 Wk
11.75 - 16.42
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
109
Open
-
P/E
13.73
EPS
2.59
Shares
364.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Securitas AB is an international security services, consulting, and investigation group based in Stockholm, Sweden. Its primary activities are centered on manned security, mobile security, monitoring, and risk assessment. Securitas operates in 47 countries and is the second-largest security firm in the world and the largest in manned guarding.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Securitas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Securitas (SCTBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Securitas (OTCPK: SCTBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Securitas's (SCTBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Securitas.

Q

What is the target price for Securitas (SCTBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Securitas

Q

Current Stock Price for Securitas (SCTBY)?

A

The stock price for Securitas (OTCPK: SCTBY) is $11.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:36:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Securitas (SCTBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 8, 2012.

Q

When is Securitas (OTCPK:SCTBY) reporting earnings?

A

Securitas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Securitas (SCTBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Securitas.

Q

What sector and industry does Securitas (SCTBY) operate in?

A

Securitas is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.