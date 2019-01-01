Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 19
EPS
$-0.220
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Scopus BioPharma Questions & Answers
When is Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) reporting earnings?
Scopus BioPharma (SCPS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Scopus BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:SCPS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
