There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Scientific Energy Inc involves in the e-commerce industry. It is a firm principally engaged in developing a website (Makeliving) for providing an e-commerce platform provisioning exchange of goods and services along with its subsidiary. Makeliving is intended to act both as a platform and as a conduit between individuals or companies who desire to acquire goods and services to individuals or companies who desire to offer goods and services.

Scientific Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scientific Energy (SCGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scientific Energy (OTCPK: SCGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scientific Energy's (SCGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Scientific Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Scientific Energy (SCGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scientific Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Scientific Energy (SCGY)?

A

The stock price for Scientific Energy (OTCPK: SCGY) is $0.05 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 19:50:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scientific Energy (SCGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scientific Energy.

Q

When is Scientific Energy (OTCPK:SCGY) reporting earnings?

A

Scientific Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Scientific Energy (SCGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scientific Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Scientific Energy (SCGY) operate in?

A

Scientific Energy is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.