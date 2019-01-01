ñol

Southern Community
(OTCPK:SCBS)
15.01
00
At close: Jan 31
15 minutes delayed

Southern Community (OTC:SCBS), Dividends

Southern Community issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Southern Community generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.64%

Annual Dividend

$0.058

Last Dividend

Sep 30, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Southern Community Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Southern Community (SCBS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southern Community. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on October 5, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Southern Community (SCBS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southern Community (SCBS). The last dividend payout was on October 5, 2018 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next Southern Community (SCBS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southern Community (SCBS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on October 5, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Southern Community (OTCPK:SCBS)?
A

Southern Community has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Southern Community (SCBS) was $0.01 and was paid out next on October 5, 2018.

