Southern Community Bancshares Inc is engaged in providing banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage services, and other services.

Analyst Ratings

Southern Community Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southern Community (SCBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southern Community (OTCPK: SCBS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Southern Community's (SCBS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Southern Community.

Q

What is the target price for Southern Community (SCBS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Southern Community

Q

Current Stock Price for Southern Community (SCBS)?

A

The stock price for Southern Community (OTCPK: SCBS) is $15.01 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:37:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southern Community (SCBS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.

Q

When is Southern Community (OTCPK:SCBS) reporting earnings?

A

Southern Community does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Southern Community (SCBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southern Community.

Q

What sector and industry does Southern Community (SCBS) operate in?

A

Southern Community is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.