|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Southern Community (OTCPK: SCBS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Southern Community.
There is no analysis for Southern Community
The stock price for Southern Community (OTCPK: SCBS) is $15.01 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:37:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.
Southern Community does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Southern Community.
Southern Community is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.