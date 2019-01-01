ñol

Companhia De Saneamento
(NYSE:SBS)
9.415
-0.005[-0.05%]
At close: Jun 1
9.42
0.0050[0.05%]
PreMarket: 4:32PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.76 - 11.22
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 683.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.2M
Mkt Cap6.4B
P/E11.01
50d Avg. Price9.66
Div / Yield0.2/2.13%
Payout Ratio10.51
EPS1.43
Total Float-

Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS), Dividends

Companhia De Saneamento issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Companhia De Saneamento generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.83%

Annual Dividend

$0.2004

Last Dividend

May 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Companhia De Saneamento Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Companhia De Saneamento. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on July 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Companhia De Saneamento ($SBS) will be on July 7, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) shares by May 2, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) will be on April 29, 2022 and will be $0.20

Q
What is the dividend yield for Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS)?
A

Companhia De Saneamento has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) was $0.20 and was paid out next on July 7, 2022.

