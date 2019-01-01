Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS), Dividends

Companhia De Saneamento issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Companhia De Saneamento generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Companhia De Saneamento. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on July 7, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Companhia De Saneamento ($SBS) will be on July 7, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) shares by May 2, 2022
The next dividend for Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) will be on April 29, 2022 and will be $0.20
Companhia De Saneamento has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) was $0.20 and was paid out next on July 7, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.