Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.78 - 4.72
Mkt Cap
678.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
160M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG, or SBO, provides high-precision components worldwide and supplies oilfield equipment for the oilfield services industry. The company primarily focuses on non-magnetic drillstring components and high-tech downhole tools for drilling and completion directional and horizontal wells. Schoeller-Bleckmann also provides full-scale repair and maintenance services to its client base. Tools under SBO's high-precision segment are placed in a drill string to support drill bit steering based on real-time data gathered during drilling. Oilfield equipment segment products include non-magnetic drillstring components, drilling motors, circulation tools, and well completion equipment.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Schoeller-Bleckmann (SBOEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann (OTCPK: SBOEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Schoeller-Bleckmann's (SBOEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Schoeller-Bleckmann.

Q

What is the target price for Schoeller-Bleckmann (SBOEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Schoeller-Bleckmann

Q

Current Stock Price for Schoeller-Bleckmann (SBOEY)?

A

The stock price for Schoeller-Bleckmann (OTCPK: SBOEY) is $4.24 last updated Thu Nov 04 2021 15:02:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Schoeller-Bleckmann (SBOEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Schoeller-Bleckmann.

Q

When is Schoeller-Bleckmann (OTCPK:SBOEY) reporting earnings?

A

Schoeller-Bleckmann does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Schoeller-Bleckmann (SBOEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Schoeller-Bleckmann.

Q

What sector and industry does Schoeller-Bleckmann (SBOEY) operate in?

A

Schoeller-Bleckmann is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.