Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Signature Bank is a New York-based commercial bank. It is engaged in offering a wide range of business and personal banking products and services. The operating segments of the company are Commercial banking and Specialty finance. The company operates in New York and derives a majority of the revenue from the Commercial banking segment, which consists principally of commercial real estate lending, commercial & industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. Specialty Finance consists of financing and leasing products, including equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, municipal, and national franchise financing and leasing.

Analyst Ratings

Signature Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Signature Bank (SBNYP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNYP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Signature Bank's (SBNYP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Signature Bank (SBNYP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Signature Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Signature Bank (SBNYP)?

A

The stock price for Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNYP) is $22.43 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Signature Bank (SBNYP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Signature Bank.

Q

When is Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) reporting earnings?

A

Signature Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Signature Bank (SBNYP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Signature Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Signature Bank (SBNYP) operate in?

A

Signature Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.