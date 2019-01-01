QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Summit Bank Group Inc formerly Summit Bank OR provides banking services such as consumer loans, personal checking and savings plans, online banking, mortgage loans, cash management, and other related services.

Summit Bank Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Summit Bank Group (SBKO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Summit Bank Group (OTCPK: SBKO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Summit Bank Group's (SBKO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Summit Bank Group.

Q

What is the target price for Summit Bank Group (SBKO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Summit Bank Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Summit Bank Group (SBKO)?

A

The stock price for Summit Bank Group (OTCPK: SBKO) is $14.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:07:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Summit Bank Group (SBKO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Summit Bank Group.

Q

When is Summit Bank Group (OTCPK:SBKO) reporting earnings?

A

Summit Bank Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Summit Bank Group (SBKO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Summit Bank Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Summit Bank Group (SBKO) operate in?

A

Summit Bank Group is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.