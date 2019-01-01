|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Summit Bank Group (OTCPK: SBKO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Summit Bank Group.
There is no analysis for Summit Bank Group
The stock price for Summit Bank Group (OTCPK: SBKO) is $14.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:07:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Summit Bank Group.
Summit Bank Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Summit Bank Group.
Summit Bank Group is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.