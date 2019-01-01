SBI Holdings Inc is a financial conglomerate that offers a variety of services in securities, banking, and insurance. Operations are divided into financial services, asset management, and biotechnology-related business. Many of the traditional financial offerings fall under the financial services arm and include housing loans and foreign exchange margin trading in addition to the primary banking and insurance businesses. Under the asset management business, the group invests in Japanese and international venture companies that operate in IT, biotechnology, environment/energy, and finance. Aside from financial services, cosmetics, health foods, and drugs are developed by subsidiaries in the biotech-related business.