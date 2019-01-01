QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
25.59 - 25.59
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.4K
Div / Yield
1.18/4.60%
52 Wk
22.83 - 31.2
Mkt Cap
6.3B
Payout Ratio
29.44
Open
25.59
P/E
6.67
EPS
195.38
Shares
244.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SBI Holdings Inc is a financial conglomerate that offers a variety of services in securities, banking, and insurance. Operations are divided into financial services, asset management, and biotechnology-related business. Many of the traditional financial offerings fall under the financial services arm and include housing loans and foreign exchange margin trading in addition to the primary banking and insurance businesses. Under the asset management business, the group invests in Japanese and international venture companies that operate in IT, biotechnology, environment/energy, and finance. Aside from financial services, cosmetics, health foods, and drugs are developed by subsidiaries in the biotech-related business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SBI Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SBI Holdings (SBHGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SBI Holdings (OTCPK: SBHGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SBI Holdings's (SBHGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SBI Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for SBI Holdings (SBHGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SBI Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for SBI Holdings (SBHGF)?

A

The stock price for SBI Holdings (OTCPK: SBHGF) is $25.59 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:55:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SBI Holdings (SBHGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SBI Holdings.

Q

When is SBI Holdings (OTCPK:SBHGF) reporting earnings?

A

SBI Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SBI Holdings (SBHGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SBI Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does SBI Holdings (SBHGF) operate in?

A

SBI Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.