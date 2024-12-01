Japan's DMM Bitcoin Shuts Down Amid $320M Fraud, Plans To Transfer Assets To SBI Group

Japanese Bitcoin BTC/USD and cryptocurrency exchange DMM Bitcoin will liquidate after a $321 million fraud in May crippled its operations, affecting 450,000 client accounts and 96.2 billion yen in assets.
What Happened: By March, the exchange plans to transfer assets to SBI VC Trade, an SBI Holdings SBHGF subsidiary, reported Nikkei Asia.
Despite implementing a “cold wallet” system, authorities found flaws in DMM Bitcoin’s security measures. SBI VC Trade, with 700,000 accounts, is expected to pay 3-5 billion yen for the assets, boosting its customer base.
The liquidation reflects ongoing challenges in Japan’s crypto sector, which tightened regulations following past fraud cases.
