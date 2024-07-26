Bitcoin ETFs In Japan: Franklin Templeton Partners With SBI Holdings To Launch Digital Asset Management Company

Japan’s SBI Holdings SBHGF has teamed up with U.S. investment firm Franklin Resources Inc.‘s BEN subsidiary Franklin Templeton to establish a digital asset management company. This venture aims to prepare for the potential approval of Bitcoin BTC/USD and cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds in Japan.

What Happened: The new company, in which SBI will hold a 51% stake and Franklin Templeton the remaining 49%, is set to launch as early as this year. With approximately $1.6 trillion in assets under management, Franklin Templeton is the world’s seventh-largest asset manager, reported Nikkei on Friday.

While Franklin Templeton has traditionally focused on asset classes such as stocks and bonds, it has recently expanded into digital assets.

The firm was among the first to venture into spot Bitcoin ETFs after they were approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in January. The cumulative inflows into these ETFs have surpassed $16 billion in just over six months.

Japan is yet to approve Bitcoin ETFs, but the new company is poised to launch crypto ETF products as soon as the Financial Services Agency gives the green light. The joint venture is also expected to offer digital asset securities, an area where Franklin Templeton has already made significant headway.

Why It Matters: The collaboration between SBI Holdings and Franklin Templeton comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market is experiencing significant developments globally.

In January, the SEC approved a Bitcoin ETF, marking a pivotal moment in the history of cryptocurrencies. This decision has been seen as a major step towards mainstream acceptance and could potentially unlock a new wave of institutional investment in the crypto sector.

In June, Australia saw the listing of its first-ever Bitcoin spot ETF on its main stock market, further boosting the cryptocurrency sector. The VanEck Bitcoin ETF, with a seed investment of nearly $657,000, made its debut on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Additionally, in July, Hong Kong launched Asia’s first Bitcoin futures inverse product, marking a new milestone in the evolution of crypto-based financial instruments in the region.

Price Action: Bitcoin traded at $67,027.60 today, up 1.87%. Year to date, Bitcoin has increased by $22,855.60, or 51.74%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

