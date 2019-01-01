QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ProShares Short SmallCap600 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares Short SmallCap600 (SBB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares Short SmallCap600 (ARCA: SBB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares Short SmallCap600's (SBB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares Short SmallCap600.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares Short SmallCap600 (SBB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares Short SmallCap600

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares Short SmallCap600 (SBB)?

A

The stock price for ProShares Short SmallCap600 (ARCA: SBB) is $17.8571 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:22:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProShares Short SmallCap600 (SBB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2012 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2012.

Q

When is ProShares Short SmallCap600 (ARCA:SBB) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares Short SmallCap600 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares Short SmallCap600 (SBB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares Short SmallCap600.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares Short SmallCap600 (SBB) operate in?

A

ProShares Short SmallCap600 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.