Safe Bulkers
(NYSE:SB)
4.83
-0.02[-0.41%]
At close: Jun 1
4.85
0.0200[0.41%]
PreMarket: 6:40PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.98 - 5.44
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding72.7M / 121.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.4M
Mkt Cap587.6M
P/E3.15
50d Avg. Price4.33
Div / Yield0.1/2.06%
Payout Ratio3.25
EPS0.28
Total Float72.7M

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), Dividends

Safe Bulkers issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Safe Bulkers generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.71%

Annual Dividend

$0.2

Last Dividend

Mar 21

Next Dividend

Jun 7
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Safe Bulkers Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Safe Bulkers (SB) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Safe Bulkers (SB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Safe Bulkers ($SB) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Safe Bulkers (SB) shares by June 8, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Safe Bulkers (SB) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Safe Bulkers (SB) will be on June 7, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)?
A

The most current yield for Safe Bulkers (SB) is 4.26% and is payable next on June 15, 2022

