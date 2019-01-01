Sampo (OTC:SAXPY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.9B
Earnings History
Sampo Questions & Answers
When is Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPY) reporting earnings?
Sampo (SAXPY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Sampo’s (OTCPK:SAXPY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.4B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
