Range
22.8 - 23.52
Vol / Avg.
78.4K/41.4K
Div / Yield
1.03/4.39%
52 Wk
21.35 - 27.35
Mkt Cap
25.5B
Payout Ratio
130.25
Open
22.85
P/E
31.94
EPS
0.47
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Sampo Oyj A is an insurance company that generates revenue through property and casualty insurance, life insurance, and banking services. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated through property and casualty insurance, followed by its banking arm Nordea. Sampo's life insurance business also offers wealth management services. The company operates primarily in the Nordic and Baltic regions. Sampo does not maintain a stated companywide strategy, and instead maintains well-defined strategies within each individual business area, based on return on equity targets.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.160
REV2.484B

Sampo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sampo (SAXPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sampo (OTCPK: SAXPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sampo's (SAXPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sampo.

Q

What is the target price for Sampo (SAXPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sampo

Q

Current Stock Price for Sampo (SAXPY)?

A

The stock price for Sampo (OTCPK: SAXPY) is $23.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sampo (SAXPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 9, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 13, 2012.

Q

When is Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPY) reporting earnings?

A

Sampo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Sampo (SAXPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sampo.

Q

What sector and industry does Sampo (SAXPY) operate in?

A

Sampo is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.