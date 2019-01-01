QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
SavWatt USA Inc is engaged in providing LED lighting solutions. The products offered by the company are LED indoor lights, LED PAR lights, LED tube lights, and LED parking lot lights.

Analyst Ratings

SavWatt USA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SavWatt USA (SAVW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SavWatt USA (OTCEM: SAVW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SavWatt USA's (SAVW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SavWatt USA.

Q

What is the target price for SavWatt USA (SAVW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SavWatt USA

Q

Current Stock Price for SavWatt USA (SAVW)?

A

The stock price for SavWatt USA (OTCEM: SAVW) is $0.00001 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 15:42:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SavWatt USA (SAVW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SavWatt USA.

Q

When is SavWatt USA (OTCEM:SAVW) reporting earnings?

A

SavWatt USA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SavWatt USA (SAVW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SavWatt USA.

Q

What sector and industry does SavWatt USA (SAVW) operate in?

A

SavWatt USA is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.