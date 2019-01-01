QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.28/0.62%
52 Wk
44.55 - 61.12
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
51.07
Open
P/E
174.59
EPS
-15.45
Shares
24.1M
Outstanding
Sanken Electric Co Ltd manufactures, sells, and purchases electric equipment and apparatuses. Its product lineup includes semiconductors, power line filters, inverters, DC power supplies, and other items. Products are offered to the automotive, power supply, LED, and other markets for purposes such as meeting global energy conservation regulations. Semiconductors are the company's leading sales generator and find use in automobiles, home appliances, and industrial automation. In addition to having its equipment manufactured domestically (Japan), and in regions such as North America, the company has stationed sales offices in each region to work with clients and meet specific needs.

Sanken Electric Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sanken Electric Co (SANJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sanken Electric Co (OTCPK: SANJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sanken Electric Co's (SANJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sanken Electric Co.

Q

What is the target price for Sanken Electric Co (SANJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sanken Electric Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Sanken Electric Co (SANJF)?

A

The stock price for Sanken Electric Co (OTCPK: SANJF) is $44.55 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:04:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sanken Electric Co (SANJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sanken Electric Co.

Q

When is Sanken Electric Co (OTCPK:SANJF) reporting earnings?

A

Sanken Electric Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sanken Electric Co (SANJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sanken Electric Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Sanken Electric Co (SANJF) operate in?

A

Sanken Electric Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.