Sanken Electric Co Ltd manufactures, sells, and purchases electric equipment and apparatuses. Its product lineup includes semiconductors, power line filters, inverters, DC power supplies, and other items. Products are offered to the automotive, power supply, LED, and other markets for purposes such as meeting global energy conservation regulations. Semiconductors are the company's leading sales generator and find use in automobiles, home appliances, and industrial automation. In addition to having its equipment manufactured domestically (Japan), and in regions such as North America, the company has stationed sales offices in each region to work with clients and meet specific needs.