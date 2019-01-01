Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ: SANG) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting SANG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.88% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ: SANG) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and Sangoma Technologies initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sangoma Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sangoma Technologies was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sangoma Technologies (SANG) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $18.00. The current price Sangoma Technologies (SANG) is trading at is $9.53, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
