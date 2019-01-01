ñol

Sandstorm Gold
(NYSE:SAND)
6.61
00
At close: Jun 1
6.70
0.0900[1.36%]
PreMarket: 9:14AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.31 - 9.31
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 192.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.4M
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E41.31
50d Avg. Price7.52
Div / Yield0.06/0.95%
Payout Ratio9.8
EPS0.05
Total Float-

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Sandstorm Gold reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$0.050

Quarterly Revenue

$35.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$35.4M

Earnings Recap

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sandstorm Gold reported in-line EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $4.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sandstorm Gold's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.05 0.04 0.01 0.01
EPS Actual 0.04 0.03 0.04 0.03
Revenue Estimate 29.00M 29.53M 19.00M 19.00M
Revenue Actual 29.82M 27.60M 26.45M 31.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Sandstorm Gold using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Sandstorm Gold Questions & Answers

Q
When is Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) reporting earnings?
A

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.01.

Q
What were Sandstorm Gold’s (NYSE:SAND) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $16.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.