Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sandstorm Gold reported in-line EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $4.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sandstorm Gold's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.04 0.01 0.01 EPS Actual 0.04 0.03 0.04 0.03 Revenue Estimate 29.00M 29.53M 19.00M 19.00M Revenue Actual 29.82M 27.60M 26.45M 31.00M

