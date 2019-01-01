Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting SANA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 201.81% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Sana Biotechnology maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sana Biotechnology, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sana Biotechnology was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sana Biotechnology (SANA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $15.00. The current price Sana Biotechnology (SANA) is trading at is $4.97, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
