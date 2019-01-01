ñol

RPT Realty
(NYSE:RPT)
11.82
-0.01[-0.08%]
At close: Jun 3
11.83
0.0100[0.08%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low11.01 - 14.99
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding54.7M / 85.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 510K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E19.39
50d Avg. Price12.97
Div / Yield0.52/4.40%
Payout Ratio72.95
EPS0.05
Total Float54.7M

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT), Dividends

RPT Realty issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash RPT Realty generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.16%

Annual Dividend

$0.52

Last Dividend

Mar 18

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

RPT Realty Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next RPT Realty (RPT) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 29, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own RPT Realty (RPT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for RPT Realty ($RPT) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of RPT Realty (RPT) shares by June 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next RPT Realty (RPT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for RPT Realty (RPT) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $0.13

Q
What is the dividend yield for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)?
A

The most current yield for RPT Realty (RPT) is 3.75% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

